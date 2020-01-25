Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora on Saturday.

"In the exchange of fire two terrorists have been killed. Operation is in progress," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier today, police said that a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander and 2 other hardcore terrorists were trapped in the area.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

