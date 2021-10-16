Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama; huge cache of ammunition recovered

Pampore (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Drangbal area of Pampore, Pulwama on Saturday. The incriminating materials, including arms & ammunition, have been recovered.



In the early hours of Saturday, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey was trapped, said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar. He is involved in the killings of two police personnel at Baghat, Srinagar and other terror crimes.

"LeT terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues SgCT Mohd Yousf and Ct Suhail Ah in Baghat, Srinagar while they were having tea, neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable," said the Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

