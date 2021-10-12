Two terrorists killed in J-K, one of them involved in Shahgund civilian killing

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Two terrorists including one who was involved in a civilian's murder in Shahgund were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, who was involved in the recent Shahgund civilian killing. Dhar was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).

"During the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, on a specific input Bandipora Police conducted an anti-terrorist operation while as one chance encounter also took place in the Anantnag resulting in the killing of two terrorists including Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar of LeT (TRF) involved in recent Shahgund civilian killing," the Kashmir Police said.



The encounter had broken out in the Gund Jehangir area of Bandipora in the early hours on Monday after police, CRPF and Army in a joint operation laid siege around the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist was the main accused in the killing a civilian Mohd Shafi alias Sonu at Shahgund. He joined terror folds after the Police unearthed the module involved in planning and executing the said killing and the other involved terror associates have already been arrested," the police statement said.

"Meanwhile, a party from Anantnag Police had gone to arrest one terrorist associate namely Javid Ahmad Bhat. While the said police party were laying cordon around the house, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the police party which was retaliated. In this chance encounter, one police personnel was injured while one un-identified terrorist was also killed. The injured police personnel has been evacuated to the hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. The identification and affiliation of killed terrorists are being ascertained," it said.

The police further said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from both the encounter sites. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law and investigations have been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the areas at both encounter sites are completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any. (ANI)

