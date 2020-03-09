Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter identified: Kashmir Police

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The two terrorists who were killed in an encounter in Shopian earlier on Monday have been identified and one AK-47 along with other arms and ammunition have been recovered, said Kashmir Police.

"Terrorists identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik of Kulgam who was active since December 2017 and Amir Ahmad Dar of Wadina Melhoura who was active since 2019. One AK-47, one UBGL, one AK-47 magazine, one Chinese five pistols, one magazine of Chinese pistol and five (No's) 9 mm live rounds recovered," said Kashmir Zone Police.

"It is pertinent to mention that Shabir Ahmad Malik was Pakistan trained terrorist and was involved in various terror-related cases in south Kashmir," Police added.

Two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed in Shopian encounter earlier today. (ANI)

