Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of Shopian district on Wednesday.
"Two unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian encounter," said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Searches are underway and further details shall follow, the police added. (ANI)
Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 14:44 IST
