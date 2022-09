Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 7 (ANI): Two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter that broke out at the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

The Anantnag Police carried out the operation.

"Two #terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)