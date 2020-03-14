Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Two persons have been tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday.
Yavatmal District Collector, MD Singh said, "Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus, both have travel history to Dubai."
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that total positive coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 26. (ANI)
Two test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal
ANI | Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:20 IST
