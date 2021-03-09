Two thief suspects beaten to death by public in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi area

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Two persons died after they were beaten by the public over a suspected theft in the Azadpur Mandi area of the national capital on Tuesday morning.

"Two persons who were suspected to have committed theft were beaten by the public in the Azadpur Mandi area of Delhi early morning today," said a Delhi Police official.



The suspects were taken to the hospital, however, where they were declared brought dead.

The Delhi Police officials are investing further and analysing the CCTV footage of the area.

"They (suspects) were taken to a hospital where both of them were declared brought dead. CCTV footages of the locality are being analysed," it added. (ANI)

