Two TMC Ministers, an MP to visit Tripura today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday informed that two Trinamool Congress Ministers and an MP of West Bengal will be reaching Tripura today to protest against the undemocratic movement of the BJP Government.

Bratya Basu, Minister of School and Higher Education, Moloy Ghatak, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Asansol constituency, and Ritabrata Banerjee, President of Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) will be reaching Tripura to protest against the undemocratic steps taken by BJP government in Tripura, tweeted AITC.

All the 23 members of election analyst Prashant Kishore's I-PAC, who according to Tripura Police were under 'quarantine' in Agartala have negative results of RT-PCR tests, informed a member from the I-PAC team on Wednesday.

They were detained for 48 hours by Tripura Police at Hotel Woodland Park in Agartala on Monday.



They were interrogated and even warned by the police not to leave the hotel except for going to the airport to leave the state," said sources while talking to ANI.



The Police have not given any official reason for the detention.

However, according to Manik Das, Superintendent of Police (SP), west Tripura, the team was in the state, "for some research work."

"They said they were here for some research-related work, after getting COVID test results and outcome of the probe, a decision will be taken on their release, " said the SP Manik Das. (ANI)

