Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Madurai Food Security Officer M Somasundaram along with other officials and lab analysts on Friday raided a fish market at Karimedu village in Madurai and disposed off two tonnes of fishes which were found to be adulterated with formalin.
The raid was conducted by a team of 15 officials and over 50 fish shops were inspected.
Test for detecting formalin was done by food safety officers and lab analysts. (ANI)
Two tonnes formalin-laced fishes disposed in Tamil Nadu
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 14:58 IST
