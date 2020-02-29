Two tonnes formalin-laced fishes disposed in Tamil Nadu

Food Security officers and lab analysts test the fishes in Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Photo/ANI
Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Madurai Food Security Officer M Somasundaram along with other officials and lab analysts on Friday raided a fish market at Karimedu village in Madurai and disposed off two tonnes of fishes which were found to be adulterated with formalin.
The raid was conducted by a team of 15 officials and over 50 fish shops were inspected.
Test for detecting formalin was done by food safety officers and lab analysts.

