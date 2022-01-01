Two tourists found dead near sports site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bodies of two tourists have been found on Saturday atop snow at Gorson Bugyal near the snow-sports-site">snow sports site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.



Joshimath's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kumkum Joshi said, "Bodies of two tourists have been found in the snow at Gorson Bugyal near snow-sports-site">snow sports site Auli in Joshimath block of Chamoli, Uttarakhand."

He further informed that the bodies were rescued by the local administration.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

