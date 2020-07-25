Two trucks carrying medicines worth Rs 7.9 lakh seized in Manipur's Kamjong district

Kamjong (Manipur) [India], July 25 (ANI): Two trucks carrying medicines over worth Rs 7.9 lakh were seized by Assam Rifles in Kamjong district of Manipur on Saturday. The tax invoices being carried by them were not stamped by an authorized seller.

According to Assam Rifles, troops under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) activated at a check-post in Bungdung area of Kamjong district and stopped two trucks moving from Imphal to Wanglee for checking.

"On enquiry, the drivers of those trucks presented 14 tax invoices of drugs and medicines worth Rs 7,90,357. The tax invoices were not stamped by an authorized seller," Assam Rifles said in a press release. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

