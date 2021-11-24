Two Ugandan women arrested with heroin worth Rs 20 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Customs officers at Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai have arrested two Ugandan nationals and seized 3.90 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore from their possession.



The accused persons have been sent to judicial custody, added the customs department. (ANI)

