Two Ugandan women arrested with heroin worth Rs 20 crore at Mumbai airport

ANI | Updated: Nov 24, 2021 03:46 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Customs officers at Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai have arrested two Ugandan nationals and seized 3.90 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore from their possession.

Two Ugandan nationals including a woman and her daughter arrested for possessing 3.90 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crores at Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, on Monday, said the customs department.
The accused persons have been sent to judicial custody, added the customs department. (ANI)

