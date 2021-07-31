Two unidentified terrorists eliminated in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Dachigam forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday.

Army and police are on the job and a search operation is underway.



"Encounter update: Exact location of encounter is between Namibian and Marsar, general area Dachigam forest. Two unidentified terrorists killed. Army and Police on the job. Search is still going on," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama this morning.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

