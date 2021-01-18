Two vehicle thieves arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Police have arrested two men on Sunday in Noida for allegedly stealing vehicles and other valuable items.



Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida said, "The team of Noida Police in Sector 24 has arrested two criminals for stealing cars. There were already dozens of cases registered against them. One of the arrested, named Harsh even had a Rs. 10,000 reward on him."

The official said so far police seized two scooters, a number of bikes and laptops from the arrested duo.

"We are investigating who all were supporting them in these activities. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

