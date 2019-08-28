Representative Image
Representative Image

Two wanted criminals arrested in Haryana's Jhajjar

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:21 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested two criminals after an exchange of fire in Jhajjar district. The two men were on police's most-wanted list in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
A team of Crime Investigation Agency laid the trap to arrest the accused after getting a tip-off their presence in Asaudha.
"They were coming on a motorcycle towards Asaudha when the police team tried to stop them, the pillion-rider started the fire on the Police. When the driver tried to escape by turning back the motorcycle, the bike slipped and fell down. The driver also fired on the police team, which in retaliation opened aerial fire and nabbed them," the police said on Wednesday.
Two country-made pistols, seven live-cartridges and a motorcycle were also recovered from the possession of those arrested who have been identified as Sanam Dagar and Ibrahim, an official release said.
Both accused, who hail from Delhi, were carrying a reward of Rs 1.75 lakh on their arrest.
"Delhi and Madhya Pradesh Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each on the arrest of Sanam Dagar and a bounty of Rs 25,000 was announced by Uttar Pradesh Police. Delhi Police has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the arrest of Ibrahim," read the release.
During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that about 21 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, loot and ransom were registered against them in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.
A case has been registered against the duo in Asaudha Police Station. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:34 IST

J-K Governor calls Rahul Gandhi a 'political juvenile'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi behaved like a 'political juvenile' over Jammu-Kashmir issue, said state Governor Satya Pal Malik while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:30 IST

J-K Guv announces 50,000 jobs for youth

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced 50,000 government jobs for youth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:21 IST

Reports claiming government setting up GoM for J-K incorrect: Sources

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Government sources on Thursday denied reports claiming that it was setting up a Group of Ministers (GoM) to deal with issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:15 IST

Committee to prepare report on uniform Code of Conduct for MPs,...

New Delhi (India), August 28 (ANI): A committee of Speakers would be formed and a uniform code of conduct will be prepared based on its report to ensure smooth functioning legislatures free from disruptions and noisy scenesa, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:14 IST

Instead of questioning J-K status, Pak must answer human rights...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for questioning the status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, stating the neighbouring country needs to set their own house in order and answer the abuse of human rights violations in its own land an

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:13 IST

Delhi: Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Minister Matthew...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting with Australian Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator Matthew Canavan in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:59 IST

Railway to offer 25 per cent discount on select train tickets to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In order to fill vacant seats in AC Chair Car and Executive Class of some selected trains, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced a discounted fare scheme to be rolled out by the end of September.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:56 IST

J-K: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh interacts with...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday visited villages in Kupwara and Baramulla district and interacted with locals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:54 IST

Cong terms Javadekar 'Misinformation' minister, says he twisted...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday hit out at the union minister Prakash Javadekar for "twisting" Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Kashmir and termed the BJP leader "misinformation minister".

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:52 IST

Defence Minister Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Leh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:41 IST

UP: Rampur court dismisses Azam Khan's anticipatory bail plea in 29 cases

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a big blow to Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan, the District Court here on Wednesday dismissed his plea seeking anticipatory bail in 29 cases registered against him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:40 IST

Rough sea conditions to prevail over Arabian Sea for next 3 days: IMD

Goa (Panaji) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the south-west and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea during next 3 days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl