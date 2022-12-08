Two wanted criminals arrested in Sagar Dhankar murder case

New Delhi (India), December 8 (ANI): The Crime Branch arrested two criminals in connection with the murder of young wrestler Sagar Dhankar by Olympian Sushil Kumar and his associates, Special Commissioner of Police Crime (Delhi) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The two criminals have been identified as Ankit Dabas and Joginder Kala who were arrested by the team of ARSC/Crime Branch, led by Inspector Mangesh Tyagi and Inspector Robin Tyagi under the close supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Arvind Kumar.

Inspector Robin Tyagi received information about the two fugitives, namely Joginder alias Kala and Ankit Dabas who were hiding in rural areas of district Baghpat (UP).

According to the official statement of the Crime Branch, both criminals were proclaimed offenders with a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

"After sensing the presence of a police party, both accused tried to escape. Still, the team identified them and apprehended them, due to sincere efforts, dedication, and a high level of professional competence," said the Special Commissioner of Police Crime (Delhi) Ravindra Singh Yadav in the press release.



Last Year in the month of May, Sagar Dhankhar was killed in a gruesome manner and serious injuries were caused to other persons. The victims were abducted from different areas of Delhi and brought to Chhatrasal Stadium for the commission of the offence, stated an official statement from the Crime Branch.

"During the investigation, a total of eighteen accused had been arrested but two accused namely Joginder alias Kala and Ankit Dabas were at large since committing the crime. The accused were hiding and constantly changing their hideouts. During the absconding period, both the accused stayed among farmers at Tikri Border during the Kisan agitation. After the recall of Kisan agitation, Ankit shifted to Himachal Pradesh and worked there as a labourer in a transport company. The other accused Joginder shifted to Haridwar and stayed there in different temples and Dharamshalas," said Special Commissioner of Police Crime (Delhi) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Special Commissioner of Police Crime (Delhi) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that accused Ankit Dabas has been known to Sushil Pahalwan for the last six to seven years.

"On the day of the incident, he went to Chhatrasal Stadium on the call of Ajay, a close friend of Sushil. Then he joined the group under the leadership of Sushil for the commission of the crime. He has previously been involved in one extortion case in Delhi," said Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Ravindra Singh Yadav further added that accused Joginder Kala on the day of the incident went to Chhatrasal Stadium and joined the group.

"On the other hand, accused Joginder Kala met with Sushil Pahalwan through a common friend and kept in touch with him for around 14-15 years. On the day of the incident, he went to Chhatrasal Stadium on the call of Ajay, a close friend of Sushil Pahalwan and joined the group under the leadership of Pahalwan for the commission of the crime," he said. (ANI)

