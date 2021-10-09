Two washed away as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.



K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them."

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low lying areas are inundated with water. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains. (ANI)

