Two-wheelers banned on Ram Jhula Bridge after supportive wire breaks

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India] July 27 (ANI): As devotees flock for Kanwar Yatra, the movement of two-wheeler vehicles were stopped on the Ram Jhula Bridge here, after the supporting wire of the bridge broke on Saturday.

JR Joshi, CO, Kotdwar, said: "Movement of two-wheeler vehicles have been stopped on the Ram Jhula Bridge after two supporting wire of the bridge broke."

According to Joshi, there has been an increased footfall on the Ram Jhula Bridge after the government announced the closure of Lakshman Jhula Bridge earlier this month.

"Officers from the Public Works Department including the engineer in chief reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The repair work is underway," Joshi said further adding that according to the engineers the bridge is safe.

Joshi informed that "the bridge that can accommodate around 1100 people is now accommodating around 800-900 people at a time after the vehicular traffic has been reduced."

Every year, around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India, often wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pots on their shoulders, undertake the pilgrimage, called Kanwar Yatra, on foot during Saavan- a month in the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

