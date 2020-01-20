Two women arrested, over 24 Kg ganja leaves seized in Haryana

Chandigarh (Punjab), Jan 20 (ANI): Anti Narcotic cell of Haryana Police on Monday arrested two women from Daha Basti of Mangal colony in Karnal and seized over 24 Kilograms of ganja leaves from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Chandramukhi alias Chandro and Chandni Devi alias Chanda, said police.

Working on a tip-off, anti-narcotic cell conducted a raid in Daha Basti and arrested them.

"Anti Narcotic Cell had got a tip-off about drug peddling, accordingly, a police team had conducted a raid in Daha Basti and nabbed the duo along with 24 kg 200-gram ganja leaves," Haryana Police spokesperson said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that they had brought the seized consignment from Indira Colony of Delhi and planned to sell it in small quantities on higher prices.

"Both the women also revealed the name of a man, Bittu involved in drug peddling. He will be behind bars very soon," he said.

A case under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

