Two women doctors get engaged with 'commitment ring ceremony' in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Two women doctors got engaged in a "commitment ring ceremony" in Maharashtra's Nagpur last week and took vows to spend their lives together as a couple.

The same-sex couple shared with ANI about how they came out of the closet regarding their sexual orientation.

The couple said they are planning to hold a wedding ceremony soon in Goa.



"We call this relationship 'lifetime commitment'. We are planning our wedding in Goa," Paromita Mukherjee, one of the women told ANI.



"My father knew about my sexual orientation since 2013. When I told my mother recently, she was shocked. But later she agreed because she wants me to be happy," she added.

"There was never any opposition to my sexual orientation from my family. In fact, when I told my parents, they were happy. I'm a psychiatrist and many people talk to me about living a dual life because they couldn't take a stand for themselves," said Surbhi Mitra, Paromita's partner. (ANI)

