Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], August 3 (ANI): Two women were killed when their car collided with a truck at the Noida Eastern Peripheral Expressway, police said on Monday.
The women were returning after tying rakhis. As per the Dadri Police Station, they were residents of Bodaki in Greater Noida. (ANI)
Two women killed as car collides with truck
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:01 IST
