Two women murdered in Delhi's Ashok Nagar

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): An executive with an event management company and her daughter were found allegedly murdered early this morning in the Ashok Nagar area of the national capital.

Bodies of the victims, identified as Sumita (45) and daughter Samrita (25), were recovered early this morning.

The mother was working in an event management company, while the daughter was undergoing training in the hospitality sector, sources said.

A murder case has been registered at the Ashok Nagar Police Station. An investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

