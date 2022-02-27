Two women Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces during the search operation in the forest area of Chhattisgarh's Jabeli under Naimed Police station limits of Bijapur district on Sunday morning, said Inspector General of Police Bastar, P Sundarraj.

On Saturday night, District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force had conducted a joint search operation for Naxals in Durdha, Mosla villages.



"An encounter broke out between the police parties and the Naxals in the forest of Jabeli under Naimed Police station of Bijapur district on Sunday morning at around 5 am," the IG said.

"During the search of the spot after the encounter, the bodies of two women Naxals in uniform, 1 pistol, 1 12-bore gun, cordex wires, explosive materials, and other materials were recovered," Sundarraj added.

The search operations in the nearby areas are underway. (ANI)

