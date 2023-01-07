Two women of same family killed in a hit-and-run in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): Two women were killed after their auto was hit by a speeding car in the early morning of Saturday in Bengaluru, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Fazila (38) and Taseena (24).

The driver of the car is on the run and police are trying to get hold of him.



As per police sources, there were five riders in the auto - auto driver Khalid, his wife Taseena, his sister Fazila and two children.

The two women died on the spot.

Khalid and his family were travelling from Channasandra to KR Puram.

Khalid and his two minor children are injured and they were admitted to a nearby hospital, as per the police.

Police confirmed a case has been registered at KR Puram Traffic Police Station. (ANI)

