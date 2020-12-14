Two women peddlers arrested with 18 kg ganja in Telangana

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Two inter-State woman drug peddlers were held and 18 kg marijuana was seized from their possession by Rachakonda Special Operations Team in a joint operation with the Nacharam police here on Sunday.

The arrested women were identified as M Ratnam (35) and L Naga Venkata Krishnaveni (30), both residents of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Police have also seized Rs 28,700 in cash and two mobile phones worth about Rs 2,28,700 from the duo.

As per a statement, the two women developed intimate relationships with local peddlers in their area and started the illicit transportation and sale of the contraband drug after they noticed increasing demand in Hyderabad.

The ganja in their possession had been procured from their source in Visakhapatnam at a rate of Rs 5,000, packed in nine packets. (ANI)