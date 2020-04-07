Two women Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab

Mansa (Punjab) [India], April 7 (ANI): Two women, who returned from Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, have tested positive for COVID-19 here in Mansa, Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said on Tuesday.

The duo is a native of Chhattisgarh and was already kept under isolation at the civil hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Two women who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event have tested positive. They were already under isolation at the civil hospital as precautionary measure. They belong to Chhattisgarh," Sidhu said.

He further informed that the remaining 20 samples of their contacts had tested negative.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

In Punjab, 76 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 4 cured and discharged and 6 deaths, as per the Health Ministry's latest bulletin. (ANI)