Two workers rescued from sewer in Khajuri Khas

ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Two workers who were trapped in a sewer in Khajuri Khas here were rescued with the help of fire tenders on Sunday.
The rescued workers were identified as Virender (28) and Arvind (30).
A couple of fire tenders rushed to the site and successfully rescued them.
Out of the two workers, Arvind suffered minor injuries. (ANI)

