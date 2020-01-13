New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Two workers who were trapped in a sewer in Khajuri Khas here were rescued with the help of fire tenders on Sunday.
The rescued workers were identified as Virender (28) and Arvind (30).
A couple of fire tenders rushed to the site and successfully rescued them.
Out of the two workers, Arvind suffered minor injuries. (ANI)
Two workers rescued from sewer in Khajuri Khas
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:35 IST
