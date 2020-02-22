Two-year-old girl rescued from kidnapper in Bihar

West Champaran (Bihar) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Bihar police have rescued a two-year-old girl from a kidnapper.

The incident happened on February 20, and the child's father filed a complaint with the police stating that his two-year-old daughter had been kidnapped from outside the house.

Acting upon the complaint, the police apprehended the accused the same day, who was found in an inebriated state.

During interrogation, the accused identified as Munna Dewan (28) told police that he wanted to take the child to his native village in Bihar.

The police said that the child has been safely handed over the father. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

