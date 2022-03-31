Two-year-old spotted deer rescued from deep well in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): Forest Department officials managed to rescue a fawn that had fallen inside a deep well near Coimbatore.





A two-year-old spotted deer was found in an open well on a private farm in Peedampalli village in Sulur district of Coimbatore. A team of forest officials reached the spot on Wednesday and rescued the deer with the help of a net.



The animal seemed healthy and no external injuries were found on it. The department released the animal in its natural habitat after rescue. (ANI)

