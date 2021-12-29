Two years ago, still relevant: Shashi Tharoor on old post comparing Hinduism, Hindutva

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared his post from 2020 on Twitter, which pointed out differences between Hinduism and Hindutva, and said that it is "still relevant."

"Two years ago. Still relevant!" the post was captioned tagging an old tweet that read, "An interesting, though incomplete, comparative table doing the rounds. #HinduismVsHindutva."

Hindutva as characterized in the post shared by Tharoor states: "Hindutva is monolithic. In that, it is more like Islam and Christianity than Hinduism," while "Hinduism is pluralistic. It is a union of many ways of life."



The post also stated that "Hindutva is a homogeneous racial-territorial category propagated by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar" while "Hinduism is a great union of various Indian cultures and traditions, with diverse roots and no founder."

This post by Tharoor comes at a time when incidents of hate speech against a particular community have been reported during 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

Police have informed that some people have been booked in connection with alleged hate speeches against a particular community in Haridwar during a three-day Dharma Sansad, held from December 17-19 in the city. (ANI)

