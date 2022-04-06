Two young girls killed in fire outbreak in slums of Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Two young girls were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a slum on Monday night, said the officials.

The fire first started in one slum and later spread rapidly to the other parts.

After receiving the information about the incident, the fire brigade and Rajendra Nagar police reached the spot but by then it was too late.



In this arson, the first slum belonged to Sonu Medha, whose 6-year-old and 4-year-old daughters were both burnt to ashes.

At the same time, some cattle herds were also burnt to death in the tragic incident.

"It was difficult to extinguish the fire as the fire brigade vehicles could not find a way to reach the slum. The bodies of the girls are being taken out and sent to the Postmortem and after that investigation will be done," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Soumya Jain.

After the initial inquiry, it was found that there was a dispute between Sonu and his family which resulted in the deliberate arson.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

