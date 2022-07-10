Udaipur killing: NIA arrests 7th accused, probe continues

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the seventh accused in connection with the Udaipur killing, informed the officials on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Farhad Mohammad Sheikh aged 31.

"NIA arrested Farhad Mohammad Sheikh @ Babla, 31 years, son of Azaz Mohammad. The case pertains to killing of Shri Kanhaiyya Lal Teli in Udaipur Rajasthan at his shop in Maldas Street, Udaipur (Rajasthan). The case was initially registered as FIR no. 81/2022 dated 29.06.2022 at Police Station Dhanmandi, Udaipur, Rajasthan," said NIA officials.



The accused was arrested yesterday, Farhad Mohammad was a close criminal associate of one of the main killers accused Riyaz Attari and was an active part of the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiyya Lal.

The NIA took over the investigation of the Udaipur beheading case and re-registered the case on June 29.

Earlier six accused persons were arrested in this case on June 29, Jul 1 and 4 respectively.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. A man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area that took place in broad daylight on June 28. He had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

Further investigations in the case are underway. (ANI)

