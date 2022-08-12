Udaipur killing: NIA arrests 9th accused having active role in conspiracy

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the ninth accused in connection with the brutal daylight killing of Rajasthan's Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiyya Lal Teli in June this year.

A 41-year-old Muslim Khan, a resident of Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, was arrested on August 10 for his "active role in the conspiracy", the NIA said on Friday.

Earlier, eight accused persons were arrested in the case on June 29, July 1, July 4, July 9 and July 21.

The case pertains to the killing of Kanhaiyya Lal Teli, 47, at his shop in Maldas Street in Udaipur on June 28.

The victim was killed as he reportedly had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.



The case was initially registered on June 29 at Udaipur's Dhanmandi Police Station. The NIA re-registered the case on June 29 and took over the probe.

The main killers involved in the case-- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad-- were taken into custody on June 29 by Rajasthan Police and then by the NIA during the investigation of the case.

NIA FIR mentions that "assailants involved in the 'brutal' murder of Kanhaiyya, circulated a video of the assault with assertion to promote "enmity on religious ground" and to create "panic and terror" amongst the masses across the country.

The FIR is based on the complaint of Kanhaiyya's son Yash Teli, a resident of Rajasthan's Housing Board Colony, regarding the brutal killing of his father by two assailants-- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad-- armed with sharp weapons at his shop 'Suprim Tailor', Bhoot Mahal Maaldas street, Udaipur.

Two workers of the shop were also injured by the assailants in the incident, mentions the FIR.

The brutal killing took place on June 28 (Tuesday) between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at NIA through an order issued by the MHA's Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused, both residents of Udaipur, posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well. (ANI)

