Udaipur: Suspected smoke disrupts Bengaluru bound flight's operation ahead of take off

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Smoke was detected in an Indigo Udaipur-Bengaluru flight before take-off here on Wednesday following which it was returned to the bay for further inspection.

According to the officials, an IndiGo flight 6E 979 operating Udaipur-Bangalore was held by the Udaipur Air traffic control (ATC) after taxi-out.

"The ATC suspected smoke from the auxiliary power unit in the aircraft tail section. Following the laid standard operating procedures, the pilot returned the aircraft to the bay for further inspection," authorities said in an official statement.

It added, "During the inspection, there were no unusual observations, so it was a false alarm. The aircraft was released for further flight."

All the passengers are safe. (ANI)

