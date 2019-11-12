Uddhav calls Sonia over Maharashtra government formation

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called Congress President Sonia Gandhi apparently to seek her support in efforts to forge a non-BJP government in the state.

The conversation took place amid efforts to form a government after BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power.

After BJP declined to form the government, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had asked Shiv Sena about its ability to form government in the state.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi has also talked to few Cong MLAs who are putting up in Jaipur to seek their views on government formation.

Uddhav Thackeray's conversation with Gandhi took place ahead of Congress taking a call on supporting Shiv Sena. The Sena had fought the assembly elections with BJP and emerged as the second-largest party with 56 MLAs.

Thackeray had earlier in the day held discussions with NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political scenario.

NCP has said it will wait for Congress decision on backing Shiv Sena as no non-BJP government is possible without the party's support. The NCP has 54 MLAs while Congress has 44 in the 288-member assembly. (ANI)

