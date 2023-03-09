Uddhav faction's Bhaskar Jadahav calls AIMIM BJP's 'B team'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Wednesday lashed out at Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party and claimed that everyone knows that MIM is the "B Team" of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Everyone knows that MIM is the B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party. MIM is not a separate party. Whatever MIM does, BJP does not take any action against that party," Jadhav alleged.



However, the MIM leadership has not yet responded to the allegations till the filing of the report.

The remarks came after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently said that if the regional parties come together, BJP can be defeated.

"In Telangana, BJP lost the 2014 and 2018 elections. This year also in December 2023 BJP will lose the Telangana elections again. Give us some credit for that," Owaisi said in February. (ANI)

