Uddhav Thackeray attends state cabinet meeting virtually

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Days after his cervical spine surgery, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray virtually attended the state cabinet meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister had participated virtually from HN Reliance Hospital through a vision system. At the beginning of the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar congratulated the Chief Minister on behalf of all.

The Chief Minister also thanked everyone for their support during his illness. He also said that physiotherapy is being carried out properly after the surgery under the supervision of a doctor.

During the meeting, issues related to the COVID-19 situation, vaccination, crop water situation etc. were discussed. Transport Minister Anil Parab informed the Cabinet about the steps taken by the state government regarding the State Transportation strike.

"COVID-19 situation is getting worse in Europe and we also need to take adequate care in Maharashtra. In low-vaccinated districts, vaccination should be completed as soon as possible and tests should be increased. The risk of COVID-19 is not completely gone, so everyone should try hard to follow the rules for the protection of health," the Chief Minister said.



Following successful spine surgery, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been recovering with physiotherapy in a hospital in Mumbai, said Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on November 22.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has undergone successful spine surgery and is currently recuperating with physiotherapy at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He will be discharged in due course of time," said the CMO.

On November 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent a cervical spine surgery.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been successfully operated on for cervical spine," the Chief Minister's Secretariat had said in a statement.

Thackeray was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain on November 11.

In an official statement, Thackeray had said that he neglected his neck pain due to his commitment to the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I did not even have time to lift my neck, of course, I said no to my neck pain, but I ignored it a little bit and the effect on my neck happened," the statement said. (ANI)

