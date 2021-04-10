Uddhav Thackeray calls all-party meet to review COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called an all-party meeting via video conference to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

This comes a day after Maharashtra recorded 58,993 new COVID-19 cases, 45,391 recoveries, and 301 deaths.

The Maharashtra government has also imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7 am on Monday. The home delivery of food and essential supplies and movement of students taking various exams are allowed.

Streets near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation wore a deserted look due to weekend lockdown.





Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.45 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 1,32,05,926, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1 lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day.

According to the ministry, the country recorded 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

As many as 9,80,75,160 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

