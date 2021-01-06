Uddhav Thackeray chairs meeting to discuss pollution in Maharashtra's Panchganga river

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the issue of pollution levels in the Panchganga river in Kolhapur and adjacent areas.



The Chief Minister chaired a meet in Varsha Bungalow which was to discuss the pollution issue in Panchganga river in Kolhapur and adjacent areas, as per a statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister has instructed to form a coordination committee of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board which will keep an eye on the pollutants being discharged in Panchganaga river in industrial areas of Ichalkaranji and other parts of Kolhapur district.

District collector Kolhapur has been instructed by the Chief Minister to take strict action against the violators. The coordination committee is directed by Thackeray to give an assessment report every month about the pollution situation in the Panchganga river. (ANI)

