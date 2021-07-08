Uddhav Thackeray directs dist collectors to chart out plan to ensure factories can run amid third wave

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday instructed district collectors to chart out a plan to ensure industries could continue operating amid a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thackeray, in a virtual meeting with all district collectors, said they should convene a meeting of the big industries in the districts and guide them in the preparations to continue their operations even during a third wave.

"The industries that can arrange for workers to stay on their premises, should plan for it on time. Those industries which are not able to do so should find a place in the vicinity of the company and arrange for workers to stay by creating field residence. Entrepreneurs who can accommodate workers in their premises should plan it in time," CM said.



The meeting was also attended by Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, and others. (ANI)





