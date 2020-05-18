Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Member of Legislative Council

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took oath as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

Thackeray and eight others were on May 14 elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council.

The Chief Minister called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today. The Governor congratulated Thackeray on his election as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats.

Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others.

Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected from the BJP. (ANI)

