Uddhav Thackeray threatens insurance companies over non-payment of crop claims

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday threatened the insurance companies over the non-payment of farmers' crop claims under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

"The scam which took place in the insurance scheme is coming out slowly. The people who have taken the money of the poor farmers are not appearing here. Now when it is time to pay the farmers' claims. Their offices are in Mumbai. If the need arises, we will make their shops shut," Thackeray said here.

He was speaking at an event organised to launch "Pick Bima Madad" to assist farmers to get their insurance claims.

Thackeray also inaugurated a "Pick Bima Madad' centre at Lasur village here under the scheme. The centre will help farmers get their insurance claims.

Talking to reporters, the Shiv Sena leader said: "We have got many forms filled for the insurance claims. We will take these forms to the Chief Minister. If the need arises, we will take farmers along with us to the CM." (ANI)

