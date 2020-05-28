Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting with alliance partners today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting with alliance partners at Varsha bungalow today.

The discussion on the ongoing lockdown and the decision of lifting it in some areas are on the agenda list of this meeting.

The meeting is likely to commence at 11 AM and will be attended by senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders.

The attendees are also expected to share their ideas and plans in order to control the spread of COVID-19 across the state. (ANI)