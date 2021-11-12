Uddhav Thackeray undergoes surgery, condition stable

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent spine surgery and is in stable condition.



"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been successfully operated on for cervical spine," the Chief Minister's Secretariat said in a statement.

Dr Ajit Desai and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj of Reliance Hospital carried out the surgery. Dr Ajit Desai is a cardiologist by profession and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

"The Chief Minister was in a stable condition during the operation and has now been shifted to his hospital ward after the operation. His condition is reported to be stable," read the official statement. (ANI)

