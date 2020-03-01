Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi named editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], Mar 1 (ANI): Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray, has been named as the new editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. She is the first woman editor of Saamana.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will continue as the executive editor of Saamana.
Saamana, a Marathi publication, was launched by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, who had also served as the party periodical's editor. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2020 12:03 IST
