Udhampur admin opens cocoon market, farmers welcome it

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Udhampur administration in Jammu and Kashmir has opened a market where farmers can sell cocoons. Farmers have welcomed the step taken by the government as they are facing losses due to the impact of COVID-19 even though, they said, the rate was a bit low.

"I have been in this field for 20 years. Farmers had to face a lot of difficulties due to the late opening of the market. We thank the government for helping us under the present circumstances. The rate is low. But still if there was no market, then cocoons would have been destroyed," said Jankar Singh, a cocoon farmer.

Another farmer, Kishori Lal said, "The market started late this time because of the lockdown. While earlier we could sell at a price of Rs 1,200 per unit, this year it is only Rs 675 per unit. The government must fix proper rates. That will benefit farmers and encourage them to produce more cocoons."

Ravinder Kumar, Sericulture Assistance Officer, Udhampur, said, "The market opened on July 15 this year. Only Jammu and Kashmir industries department is participating here. Till now, close to 300 farmers have sold their products, while 5,000 to 6,000 more farmers are expected to benefit in the coming days. Considering the situation of the cocoon sector across the country, farmers here are not running into losses. Yes, the price is low compared to two years ago, but if we compare it with last year, it is relatively the same."

Silkworm cocoons are processed and used to produce natural silk. (ANI)

