Udhamsingh Nagar dist SSP files petition alleging harassment by DGP, DG Law and Order

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barinder Jeet Singh of Udhamsingh Nagar district has approached Uttarakhand High Court against transfer orders issued to him. He has filed a petition alleging harassment by Director General of Police (DGP) AK Raturi and DG Law and Order.

The court has asked DGP and DG Law and Order to file a reply by August 20.

Singh in his petition stated that fair investigation in important cases was prevented. Taking a serious note of the matter, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath and Justice NS Dhanik issued notice to the DGP, DG Law and Order and former IG and directed to file the reply by 20 August.

The next hearing will be held on August 21. (ANI)

