Udhayanidhi Stalin meets PM Modi; discusses NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and took up the issues, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exemption for the state.

It is pertinent to mention, NEET exemption for the State is a long-pending demand of Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Twitter, Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he had a pleasant meeting with PM Modi and he shared his deepest sympathies with PM Modi for his mother's passing away.

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30 at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in the city of Ahmedabad.



"Had a pleasant meeting with our PM Narendra Modi today. I shared my deepest sympathies with him for his mother's passing away. He conveyed his regards to our CM MK Stalin. He enquired about the initiatives being taken in TN sports," Udhayanidhi said in a tweet.

The minister also discussed matters including Tamil Nadu CM trophy games, conducting Khelo India games and establishing the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in his state.

He further said that the Prime Minister promised to do his best on such demands.

"We discussed about matters like Tamil Nadu CM Trophy games, conducting Khelo India games in TN, establishing SAI Centre in TN, NEET exemption for TN and giving preference to TN people in union government jobs, in union PSUs in TN. He promised to do his best regarding these demands," he added.

This is Udhayanidhi's first meeting with the Prime Minister after he assumed office as Minister in December last year. (ANI)

