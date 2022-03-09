Udhmapur blast: Preliminary examination reveals low-intensity IED explosion, says ADGP Jammu

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on Wednesday said that preliminary investigations revealed that it was a low-intensity IED explosion at Salathia Chowk in Udhampur district, in which one person died and 14 others were injured.

ADGP Jammu Zone visited the site of a blast at Salathia Chowk Udhampur and inspected the scene with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SSP), National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant and bomb disposal experts.

He also visited the injured at the hospital and spoke to them.



"Preliminary examination suggests a low-intensity IED explosion. Forensic examination and careful and minute scrutiny of the site will reveal more accurate facts. Investigation of the case has commenced," he said.

As many as 14 persons were injured and one died in the incident. All the injured are reported to be out of danger.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

